Former Navy fighter jet 'landing' at Castle Air Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Castle Air Museum in Atwater has announced it will be getting a new plane to display at its facility.It says a former Navy A-7 Corsair II Attack Jet will arrive at the museum on June 28.Museum officials say the plane flew dozens of missions into Iraq and Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm from the flight deck of USS John F. Kennedy.An exact date of when the airplane will be ready to display at the museum is unknown at this time.The museum says the aircraft will require months or possibly a year of restoration work.The body of the plane arrives Friday and the wings will arrive in the Fall.