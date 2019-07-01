Community & Events

Former Navy fighter jet 'landing' at Castle Air Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Castle Air Museum in Atwater has announced it will be getting a new plane to display at its facility.

It says a former Navy A-7 Corsair II Attack Jet will arrive at the museum on June 28.

Museum officials say the plane flew dozens of missions into Iraq and Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm from the flight deck of USS John F. Kennedy.



An exact date of when the airplane will be ready to display at the museum is unknown at this time.

The museum says the aircraft will require months or possibly a year of restoration work.

The body of the plane arrives Friday and the wings will arrive in the Fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatwatercastle airportnavycommunityairplane
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News