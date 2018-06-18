Foster care stories told through art

Behind every work of art, there's a story, and the works on display at Fresno's McLane High School on Monday are no exception.Each of the vibrant portraits tells the story of displacement and explores the true meaning of home through the eyes of students in the foster care system.McLane High School art teacher Mark Patterson along with nearly 400 students worked together all semester long to put together every piece of the exhibit."I wanted my foster students that were involved in my project to have a sense of healing because most of them just want to blend in not be identified at all because of that situation," said Patterson.Garbage bags are displayed alongside each piece, with cherished items inside."The trash was symbolic for how our society treats these kids as trash, and the things that they own are trash because typically they get a black trash bag to put all their belongings in," said Patterson.At the center of the exhibit, there's a huge map, with colored strips."These were designed to show the chaos of their lives," said Patterson.The art exhibit will be displayed at the M Street Complex in Downtown Fresno until end of this week.If you miss it you'll be able to catch it in the future at the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) offices in Downtown Fresno.