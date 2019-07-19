Community & Events

Foundation awards $1 million to 37 Latino-led organizations in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was plenty of singing and dancing in Downtown Fresno Thursday in celebration of a $1 million investment in the Central Valley by the Latino Community Foundation.

The Foundation awarded $1 million to 37 different grassroots organizations.

The new "Roots of Latino Power" initiative will invest in Latino-led organizations that work to create opportunities for local families and young people to become civic leaders.

Right now, nearly 50% of the population in the Central Valley is Latino.

Organizers say the ultimate goal is to build a network of Latino-led organizations that drive positive change for families and provide civic and economic power in the region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnolatinodonations
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News