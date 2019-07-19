Foundation awards $1 million to 37 Latino-led organizations in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was plenty of singing and dancing in Downtown Fresno Thursday in celebration of a $1 million investment in the Central Valley by the Latino Community Foundation.The Foundation awarded $1 million to 37 different grassroots organizations.The new "Roots of Latino Power" initiative will invest in Latino-led organizations that work to create opportunities for local families and young people to become civic leaders.Right now, nearly 50% of the population in the Central Valley is Latino.Organizers say the ultimate goal is to build a network of Latino-led organizations that drive positive change for families and provide civic and economic power in the region.