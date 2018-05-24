COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Four great community events around Fresno this weekend

Photo: Kit Junglist/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out and into the community this weekend?

From an outdoor movie night to a family focused Pride celebration, there are plenty of free and affordable community-driven events coming up around Fresno this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Outdoor movie night in Auberry





Drive up to Auberry this Friday evening to catch a free family flick in the open air. The film: Disney's "Big Hero 6."

There will be a costume parade before the show, and every child who arrives dressed as a superhero will receive a "Super" ticket to redeem at the snack bar. Also expect a kids' fun zone and an ice cream bar.

When: Friday, May 25, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 34946 Quails Prather Road, Auberry
Admission: $12.50 for one adult with up to four children

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live-action photography class in Fresno




Interested in refining your live-action photography skills? Horn Photo has a free opportunity: Shoot a bluegrass band, the GrassKickers, performing live.

The band will perform on the photography school's patio, and all you need to bring is your camera. Lighting equipment, props and musicians with fun expressions will be provided.

When: Friday, May 25, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Horn Photo, 7899 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ramadan iftar dinner in Clovis





All are invited to the Arab Culture and Community Center in Clovis to celebrate Ramadan. The community center is hosting a public iftar dinner, the sunset meal that traditionally marks the end of the daily dawn to dusk fast.

Seats at this free event are limited, so registration is required.

When: Friday, May 25, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Dry Creek Park, 855 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pride festival in Visalia





This Saturday, Visalia celebrates its LGBT community with a family friendly festival. Expect plenty of entertainment, food and drinks, as well as a kids' zone and a host of LGBT friendly businesses and organizations displaying their wares and services.

When: Saturday, May 26, 11-5 p.m.
Where: 300 E. Oak Ave., Visalia
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
