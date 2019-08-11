community

Free backpacks, books, hair cuts for Fresno kids heading back to school

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families lined the sidewalk at the West Fresno Family Resource Center, waiting patiently to get inside the Back to School Health Fair.

"I don't want to get all emotional but to see the line, it just tells you that the need is so great in our community," said event organizer Yolanda Randles.

Organizers say over 1,000 kids walked through their doors.

In addition to getting a free backpack with supplies, vendors set up booths to hand out vital health information and to offer resources. Some vendors gave away books and even provided free hair cuts.

"This event is amazing. I have eight kids, eight little boys. So to have an event like this where you got free food, free haircuts, free backpacks, it's amazing," said Jalyssa Jenkins.

Without this fair, she would struggle to get the kids ready to go back to school.

"It would actually be really hard to find places where I can go get backpacks that are affordable and also haircuts for that many kids is really tough," she said. "So not having that, some of the kids would have to go without or having to find other places that do it is really hard."

This year, the center tracked what side of town families came from, how many boys and girls picked up a backpack, as well as how many families received a box of food.

"We are just really appreciative of all our sponsors and our faith-based leaders and folks in our community have really helped us with this event," Randles said.

Remember, as you send your student off to school, don't forget to snap a photo and send it to us! See our Facebook page for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoeducationschooleventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Fresno Ideaworks to host free coding workshops for kids
C.A.S.A. Crab Feed
Big Fresno Fair hosting 9th annual job fair to fill nearly 500 positions
A field full of dreams and flowers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, Hwy 145 reopened
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Show More
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported
Coast Guard rescues 37 people from boat off Central America
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News