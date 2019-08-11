Free backpacks, books, hair cuts for Fresno kids heading back to school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families lined the sidewalk at the West Fresno Family Resource Center, waiting patiently to get inside the Back to School Health Fair.
"I don't want to get all emotional but to see the line, it just tells you that the need is so great in our community," said event organizer Yolanda Randles.
Organizers say over 1,000 kids walked through their doors.
In addition to getting a free backpack with supplies, vendors set up booths to hand out vital health information and to offer resources. Some vendors gave away books and even provided free hair cuts.
"This event is amazing. I have eight kids, eight little boys. So to have an event like this where you got free food, free haircuts, free backpacks, it's amazing," said Jalyssa Jenkins.
Without this fair, she would struggle to get the kids ready to go back to school.
"It would actually be really hard to find places where I can go get backpacks that are affordable and also haircuts for that many kids is really tough," she said. "So not having that, some of the kids would have to go without or having to find other places that do it is really hard."
This year, the center tracked what side of town families came from, how many boys and girls picked up a backpack, as well as how many families received a box of food.
"We are just really appreciative of all our sponsors and our faith-based leaders and folks in our community have really helped us with this event," Randles said.
