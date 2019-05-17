car seats

Free car seat safety check event in Hanford

Drivers can make sure their most precious cargo is protected this weekend.

Several agencies, including the CHP and Valley Children's Hospital, have teamed up to host the "Hanford Car Seat Check-up event".

People specially trained in passenger safety will be available tomorrow to check your child's seat and make sure they are secure and installed correctly.

The free event runs from 9 o'clock Saturday morning until 1 p.m. at 330 Campus Drive in Hanford, that's off west Lacey Boulevard and 12th avenue.
