Fres-Yes Fest just around the corner and a big change is letting more people join in the fun

Fres-Yes Fest is right around the corner. Last year's downtown block party attracted around 6,000 people for a day of live music, food trucks, vendors, and craft beer.Attendance was so high they had turn people away, so this year they're expanding the fun. Organizers will shut down a portion of Inyo Street in front of Tioga Sequoia and Fulton Street north towards Kern Street.In addition, the empty lot directly across from Tioga will also be used.Fres-Yes Fest if this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 11 at night.