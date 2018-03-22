Fres-Yes Fest just around the corner and a big change is letting more people join in the fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fres-Yes Fest is right around the corner. Last year's downtown block party attracted around 6,000 people for a day of live music, food trucks, vendors, and craft beer.
Attendance was so high they had turn people away, so this year they're expanding the fun. Organizers will shut down a portion of Inyo Street in front of Tioga Sequoia and Fulton Street north towards Kern Street.
In addition, the empty lot directly across from Tioga will also be used.
Fres-Yes Fest if this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 11 at night.
