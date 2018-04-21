AUTISM

Fresno Autism event draws hundreds

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted a large event for students with autism. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted a large event for students with autism and their families in West Central Fresno today.

The bi-annual autism awareness month reunion was held at Beth Ramacher Development Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Current students and graduates of the Circle-Pip Program, as well as their families, were welcome to attend the free event put on by staff.

There were activities, games, and lots of food.

Organizers say it is a celebration of the education of students with autism.

"It is important to celebrate autism and make sure that we're celebrating the unique nature of the learning that happens in our programs. We pride ourselves on having our students experience what we call evidence-based practices, and just making sure that we're teaching students with autism to their unique needs and making sure that they're included also with their general education peers 18 seconds," said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Christina Borges.

Organizers say hundreds of people showed up to today's fun-filled event.
