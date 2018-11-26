DONATIONS

Fresno City College aims to raise $50k for student pantry on Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After an extended weekend of holiday shopping, tomorrow is your chance to get charitable.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will give way to "Giving Tuesday."

Fresno City College will celebrate giving by making a difference for students with food insecurities.

The "National Day of Giving" aims to shift focus to charities in need.

The City College "Ram Pantry" is a free food assistance program for FCC students.

This year the State Center Community College Foundation has agreed to match $5,000 in donations to the Ram Pantry during tomorrow's fundraiser.

"We know that students can't learn if they're hungry..on average about 250 students..trying to keep that ram pantry open," said Carole Goldsmith.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Ram pantry this year.

If you're interested in joining Fresno City College's Giving Tuesday initiative, you can find more information here.
