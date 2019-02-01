Fresno City College celebrates Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --In honor of Black History Month, Fresno City College is hosting a full calendar of events - and it all kicked off on Friday at the opening day ceremonies.
95-year-old Dr. Fitzalbert Marius was featured at the keynote speaker.
Marius is a vascular surgery specialist in Fresno, participating in more than 11,000 heart operations.
He is also an accomplished musician, poet, author and painter.
Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith says the Black History Month celebration is not just for the students, but for the community to participate in as well.
"It goes to serve to further educate all Americans about our history and the important part African Americans played in our American history," Goldsmith said.
For a full schedule of events this month - including a writing workshop and movie screening - click here.