Fresno City College celebrating National Dance Day by teaching others

National Dance Day is this weekend and Fresno City College wants you to shake and shimmy with them.More than a dozen instructors will be teaching people different styles of dance, including hip-hop, contemporary, Hmong, and so many more.Classes start at 10 in the morning and the event comes to a close at eight at night and it's all free, the only thing they ask is that participants be 13 and up. Minors can attend, but they must have their parents permission.If anyone has questions regarding the event contact Cristal Tiscareno at cristal.tiscareno@fresnocitycollege.edu.