If you have a passion for fashion then we have the perfect event for you.Later this week Fresno City College will be hosting their tribute to Versace Fashion Show. The show features Versace inspired pieces done by students, as well as mocktails and hors d'oeuvres.The show is this Thursday and tickets cost $20. All proceeds go towards the college's fashion and entrepreneurship programs.