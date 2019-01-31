Fresno City Council declares February 1 Latino Life Day

For the past decade, Action News has showcased local people and stories impacting the Latino community.And on Thursday, our public affairs program Latino Life was honored by the Fresno City Council.Since 2009, Latino Life has aired thousands of stories and invited more than 500 guests to share their insights of Latino causes and culture.The Fresno City council recognized ABC30 and Latino Life for its contributions to the community and proclaimed, February 1st - Latino Life Day in the city of Fresno.Our 10-year anniversary special will air Sunday, February 10 at 6.30 p.m.We'll be looking back at some of the people and events we have highlighted over the last 10 years.Hope you'll tune in!