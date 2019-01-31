COMMUNITY

Fresno City Council declares February 1 Latino Life Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News public affairs program Latino Life was honored by the Fresno City Council.

For the past decade, Action News has showcased local people and stories impacting the Latino community.

And on Thursday, our public affairs program Latino Life was honored by the Fresno City Council.

Since 2009, Latino Life has aired thousands of stories and invited more than 500 guests to share their insights of Latino causes and culture.

The Fresno City council recognized ABC30 and Latino Life for its contributions to the community and proclaimed, February 1st - Latino Life Day in the city of Fresno.

Our 10-year anniversary special will air Sunday, February 10 at 6.30 p.m.

We'll be looking back at some of the people and events we have highlighted over the last 10 years.

Hope you'll tune in!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunity
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
SPONSORED: LATINO LIFE: 10 YEARS OF CULTURE AND COMMUNITY
Fresno's homeless population grows nearly 15 percent in 2 years
'All-Breed Dog Show' coming to Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend
Central California Food Bank hosts food giveaway for federal workers
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SPONSORED: LATINO LIFE: 10 YEARS OF CULTURE AND COMMUNITY
Catch Disney characters on ice or visit a vintage flea market this weekend
Orloff Jewelers holding fundraiser to benefit Animal Compassion Team
3 local issues that got Fresno talking on Twitter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old appear in court
Shocking video shows armed robbery in Tulare County
3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses
Possible hike in utility rates in Fresno
Man arrested after killing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk
Show More
Central Valley growers welcome rain to irrigate crops
Pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Citywide gang sweep leads to 76 felony arrests in 10 days
January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 100 percent
More News