Fresno County family has new hope this holiday season with a new home

A Fresno County family has new hope this holiday season. The Johnson family is getting ready into their new Habitat for Humanity Home.On Wednesday morning they stopped by soaking in all the work that has been done, a lot of it they did themselves."We did a lot of work but it was worth it because we got to realize what building a home is really about," said homewoner Chelsi Johnson.Right now they are renting a place and are excited to become homeowners - especially since their kids will have a safe area to play."They will be able to run out that back door and go play and just enjoy having the space. I can't wait until the summertime and we just hang out and cook BBQs and just enjoy each others time together as a family in our home," Johnson said.Johnson says It's been quite the journey with several ups and downs.But back in July they were surprised by Habitat for Humanity... This HOME... gave the family hope."I applied twice. I was in a pretty dark place at the time. So Habitat was my light in a sense, I was searching for . It took a little time and things got to work out a lot better a quicker than I thought they would," she said.They got straight to work on the home.The hardest part is the roof."The roof was my fear. I did it for two days but they never made be get back up there. They made my husband get up there and paint," she said.Johnson says this whole experience has really helped her better her family's life in so many ways ... including their finances.Once they move in the family plans on having a party to celebrate.