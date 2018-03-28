The 2017 Fresno County Mother of the Year is nearing the end of her reign.
Now, the Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's winner.
There's just one day left to make your submission.
The committee will make their selection in April, and the winner will be celebrated a month later, just in time for mother's day.
All nominees must be a resident of Fresno County for at least five years. There are other qualifications, which are listed on the application.
For more information on the event, click here.
Fresno County Mother of the Year 2018 nominations
