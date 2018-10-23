SHELTER

Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center

EMBED </>More Videos

The proposal to build a pet adoption center on property at Grantland and Parkway in Northwest Fresno has been fraught with controversy.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The proposal to build a pet adoption center on property at Grantland and Parkway in Northwest Fresno has been fraught with controversy.

Neighbors worried about traffic issues and feared animals would be dumped nearby and threaten their children.

But Derrel Ridenour, well known as the owner of a major mini storage business told the board of supervisors he would make it all right.

"I'm putting my reputation on the line with this facility and I know that when its all finished there won't be any problems," said Ridenour.

Ridenour is putting up more than 4 acres of land and willing to invest $3 million to build a new state of the art animal shelter. It would be run by the Fresno Humane Association, which contracts with the county for animal control services and has been operating out of a temporary shelter for six years.

But many residents, including Cathy Caples, opposed Ridenour's generous plan.

"Sometimes its really difficult to turn down a donor who has such great intent, and wants to do the right thing for the community, and I think this is the right project, I just don't think this is the right location," said Caples.

The project is in Supervisor Brian Pacheco's District. He put off a decision a month ago, to study the idea and get more input from the community. At Tuesday's meeting, he concluded; "The biggest issue is, I don't want it in my backyard. So there is no perfect site."

In the end, after Ridenour agreed to build an additional wall, and make other changes, the board unanimously approved rezoning the land to allow the animal adoption shelter.

Ridenour says his goal is to make an attractive place, where animals will find new homes and not be killed.

"That's what we are trying to do here we are trying to build a facility where its good for the community its good for the animals and it will be a place where people actually want to go," said Ridenour.

The opposing neighbors are threatening to sue, charging the county failed to do a proper environmental evaluation.

Ridenour says construction could start by next spring and will take about ten months to complete.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsshelteranimalcatsdogsFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER
City of Fresno moves to build homeless shelter
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Elderly dog left in cardboard box outside NJ shelter
Fresno's largest no-kill shelter expanding services
More shelter
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What are the odds of you winning the largest jackpot in lottery history?
Fresno State hosts free movie screening of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
Valley's largest Walmart Supercenter opening in Northwest Fresno
Halloween Events across Central California
More Community & Events
Top Stories
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Deputies find marijuana grow while searching for shooting suspect
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Show More
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'No, no, no!' Utah student killed by ex-boyfriend was on phone with mom during murder, police say
More News