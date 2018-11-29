MONTERY BAY AQUARIUM

Fresno County Public Library gives out free aquarium passes to families in need

EMBED </>More Videos

A new program at the Fresno County Public Library is taking young readers from the "Shelf to the Shore."

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new program at the Fresno County Public Library is taking young readers from the "Shelf to the Shore."

It is providing free passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium -- for families who would not be able to afford it otherwise.

All families have to do is qualify.

You must be a Fresno County resident, be at least 18 years old, have a valid library card and qualify for a services like free school lunch, WIC, or Medi-Cal.

Each pass admits up to six family members.

For more information, just go to fresnolibrary.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmontery bay aquariumfresno countyMonterey Bay AquariumFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MONTERY BAY AQUARIUM
Penguin couple spotted snuggling on birthday date
More montery bay aquarium
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your weekend
Visalia's annual Holiday Open House kicks off
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Thousands line Visalia's Main Street for 73rd annual Candy Cane Lane Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Show More
Autopsy report released in murder of Porterville woman
Fresno lawyer files lawsuit against PG&E for 26 Camp Fire victims
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Northern California bar
More News