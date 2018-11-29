Fresno County Public Library gives out free aquarium passes to families in need

A new program at the Fresno County Public Library is taking young readers from the "Shelf to the Shore."It is providing free passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium -- for families who would not be able to afford it otherwise.All families have to do is qualify.You must be a Fresno County resident, be at least 18 years old, have a valid library card and qualify for a services like free school lunch, WIC, or Medi-Cal.Each pass admits up to six family members.For more information, just go to fresnolibrary.org.