Fresno dog moms holding special Paw-ty to benefit homeless animals

Thank you @Amanda_Venegas for sharing the news about my fabulous partnership with KLSD for #helladogmoms. We’re throwing a launch PAWty on Sunday as part of #NationalDogDay and raising money for @ACTupforanimals. Watch @ABC30 at 4 for info on the free event at @BitwiseFresno 💗🐶 pic.twitter.com/j6EilGTkt3 — christiniebrown (@hashtagprettyCB) August 24, 2018

Fresno resident Christine Rose Brown is obsessed with her two furry pets."They are my kids, they're a part of my family. I love them so much. They make me happy and I know there are other dog moms out there like me, who feel the same way."Brown is the founder of "Hella Dog Moms", which highlights Central Valley dog moms and their dogs in the community online.About 44-percent of households in the US have at least one dog. Brown is partnering with local business Keep Life Simple Design, or KLSD, a custom clothing and accessory line, to launch a dog inspired line. They've created Hella Dog Mom shirts and more to benefit homeless pets."It's devastating to know Fresno has such a huge homeless pet population. It's really cool to be a part of something that will hopefully alleviate that and bring some goodness to all the pets out there," said Alex Register, KLSD Owner.Proceeds from sales will benefit nonprofit, Animal Compassion Team, a no-kill shelter. The ACT will be out at the Hella Dog Mom event with pets that need a new home."We have over 100 animals. We are not afraid of any breed so we have everything from pit bulls to German shepherds to Huskies to the cute Maltese and poodles and little chihuahua terrier mixes," said Amanda Allen, with Animal Compassion Team.The ACT will be able to use that money to provide food and medical care for the animals. The event will be held Sunday, which is National Dog Day at Bitwise. Dog Moms and dad are welcome to come. Local company Plato Pet Treats will also be supporting the dogs with treats."I just look at this as another way to give back. I know as a local dog mom, I love my dogs and I am proud to be a dog mom, but I also wish there was more I could do to help the organizations where I got my dogs," said Brown.In the future, other clothing and accessory lines will be launched and each will benefit a different non-profit in the valley. You can check out the Hella Dog Mom Launch Pawty Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bitwise South Stadium.