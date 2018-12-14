FALL

Fresno family creates maze of leaves on front lawn

A family in northwest Fresno has created a "labyrinth of leaves" on their front lawn for their whole neighborhood to enjoy.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family in northwest Fresno has created a "labyrinth of leaves" on their front lawn for their whole neighborhood to enjoy.

Trent Marks was raking leaves in his yard three years ago when he started to form them into a trail for his kids to follow.

The trail quickly evolved into a maze and it's become a family tradition during this time of year.

"This is the kind of thing we were doing when we were kids... want to keep that carrying on for the younger generation," he said.

It takes Trent about 45 minutes to create the maze and the pattern is different every year.

He says it can last a couple days, depending on the weather.
