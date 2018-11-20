One Fresno family is already in the Christmas spirit and it's not even Thanksgiving yet.Scott Davis has put on a holiday display for three years now.This year, he has about 26,000 LED lights on display all set to flash on and off and change colors with the beat of 16 different songs.Each year, he's tried to outdo his previous designs."The ideas grow a little each year and there's probably going to be a point where I have to stop because we'll run out of space but for now just making it bigger and better every year," said Scott Davis, homeowner.Last night Davis kicked off the holiday display with a taco truck for families to enjoy and held a raffle for one of the light-up trees like the ones in his front yard.If you'd like to check out the show for yourself you can stop by his house on LaVerne Avenue it's on the southeast corner of Fowler and Ashlan.The show runs every night from six to 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve.