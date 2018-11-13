HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Fresno family of 9 to receive a new Habitat for Humanity home

EMBED </>More Videos

After giving back for so many years, a Fresno family is getting a much-needed home.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For Will and Janie Sims it was another day of donating their time and work for a good cause. Repainting the Hinton Community Center, with other volunteers from the Fresno Rescue Mission and Habitat for Humanity. Despite their own struggles to raise seven children, they find time to help their community. But Tuesday, they were rewarded.

Matthew Grundy, Habitats local director made the surprise announcement;

"We know you have lived in substandard conditions for a long time but you have continued to give we just want to honor that and tell you today that you have been selected as the next Habitat homeowners. "

The family applied for a Habitat home two years ago, and Wil Sims didn't expect the announcement.

"I am overwhelmed right now I am still in shock."

Will's wife Janie says it will be a relief for their seven kids, ranging in age from 17 months to 12 years old.

"Oh, it's going to be amazing they are going to have their own space, right now they are crammed into a small two bedroom apartment. "

In a few months, the family will be moving into a 1450 square foot home in this northwest Fresno neighborhood. They'll have to do a lot of the work. Will is looking forward to it.

"I've always dreamed of building my own home and we were trying to get houses, trying to see if we can do it with our finances."

Will works full time for the Rescue Mission and does not make a lot of money. But the family qualified for a Habitat home because of their volunteer work, and because they can pay something. It's a program that builds about a dozen homes a year in Fresno, but Grundy says they refurbish many more.

"Habitat is either able to build a new home or improve existing home conditions for 280 homes a year in the Fresno Madera County area."

The kids are looking forward to more room, and a yard to play in. The home will have 4 bedrooms two baths. Enough room for everybody. 8-year-old Madison reads the children's names printed on Dad's T-shirt;

"Isiah, Hope, Isaac, Madison, Harmony, Elijah, and Aurora."

Grundy says Habitat for Humanities goal is to provide homes that leads to stability and helps families improve their lives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshabitat for humanityhomedonationsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Two valley families receive keys to new homes
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Fig Garden Wine Walk benefits Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity to build their 135th house in Fresno
More habitat for humanity
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fresno woman who lived through double-lung transplant gears up for Rose Parade
Fallen marines remembered through golf tournament
99th Fresno Veterans Day parade, largest in the country
California fires: How to help victims of wildfires across the state
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Rialto, Devore area
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
Show More
No murder charges against suspect arrested for killing pregnant Fresno woman
United to resume non-stop flight from Fresno to Chicago
Red Cross looking for donations and additional volunteers to help those affected by wildfires
Grants help fuel business growth in Fresno
Do smart speakers help or harm children doing their homework?
More News