Fresno firefighters treat kids to special day at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Fresno firefighters spent some quality time at the Big Fresno Fair with some special kids for the 26th annual Firefighters Making Memories.

The program has a group of firefighters spend four hours with a child who may be affected by a mental or physical disability every day of the fair each year. The firefighters escorted the children and their families on rides and even treated them to fair food.

"The families that we have here are wonderful. We get their names from Break the Barriers, from Children's Hospital, from the Cancer Society, from Make-A-Wish, so they bring in the families, the ones they think would be able to enjoy the fair," said retired Batt. Chief Chuck Tobias.

Organizers say that through the years over a thousand kids have been helped. They say it's also great for firefighters to take a break from their typical day shift.
