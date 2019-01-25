The Fresno Grizzlies have announced they will be hosting a job fair Saturday, January 26 at Chukchansi Park.It will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.The Grizzlies and Fresno FC say anyone age 18 or older can apply for a variety of hourly jobs which inlcude:-Ticket office-Merchandise-Play zone / "G-Force" on-field entertainment-Video crew / production-Ushers-Housekeepers-Grounds crew-Bat boys-Security-Parking attendants-Positions are also available with on-site concessions manager, Pro Sports Catering.Grizzlies say resumes are welcomed but they are not required to apply.