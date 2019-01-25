JOB FAIR

Fresno Grizzlies hosting job fair at Chukchansi Park for 2019 season

The Fresno Grizzlies have announced they will be hosting a job fair Saturday, January 26 at Chukchansi Park.

It will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

The Grizzlies and Fresno FC say anyone age 18 or older can apply for a variety of hourly jobs which inlcude:

-Ticket office

-Merchandise

-Play zone / "G-Force" on-field entertainment

-Video crew / production

-Ushers

-Housekeepers

-Grounds crew

-Bat boys

-Security

-Parking attendants

-Positions are also available with on-site concessions manager, Pro Sports Catering.

Grizzlies say resumes are welcomed but they are not required to apply.
