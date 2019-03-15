abc30 community

Fresno Historical Society Centennial Gala

The Fresno Historical Society is celebrating 100 years with the party of the year!

Party like it's 1919!

Get your Gatsby on as Fresno Historical Society celebrates 100 years with the party of the year!

The Centennial Gala is Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Kearney Mansion in Fresno County.

Enjoy food, casino tables, high-wire entertainment plus shhh....a speakeasy. Yes, that means drinks will be served.

Wear your best Roaring 20's style outfits or elegant clothes.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.

Click here for more information.
