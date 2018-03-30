Fresno Man turning exercise into works of art

Zach Bohny is an art professor, but when he's not in the classroom he hits the ground running.If you watched him while exercising, it may seem like Zach is running in circles, but he's actually creating abstract art."I decided I needed to get back in shape. I downloaded one of these Apps to track my run. I very quickly discovered I could draw in this unconventional way."He wasn't sure how it would all pan out because at first, it was a bit comical."I was sort of joking around with it, but then as I thought about it a little bit more, I saw it as an extension of the abstract expressionist movement in the 40s and 50s where spontaneity, gesture, and physicality were really important elements in their work."Using various apps, he has a palette on which to work with."I basically use them as different brushes, so to speak. Its app has its own backdrop, quality of the line. Some are more angular and some are more organic."Bohny says he typically doesn't have a set plan. It's pretty spontaneous, but therapeutic, building a connection with the area."It became a way for me to explore my neighborhood, the nooks, and crannies of the area that I live in"Other times, it's planned.Zach and his wife recently welcomed their baby girl into this world.Her vitals provided an inspiration for a jog."I actually went on a run and tried to sort of echo that jagged line that was created through that monitor system."While Bohny isn't quite sure what's next, he will continue to post his artwork and progress on Instagram.