Fresno mayor announces changes to food truck permitting process

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has promised changes to make it a little easier for food truck operators.Organizers of the FresYes Fest say 12,000 people showed up and most of them visited at least one of 20 food trucks.But a lot of people expressed frustration over the city's $500 security bond and fingerprinting requirements for all mobile vendor owners, operators, and employees.Brand says those requirements will be eliminated for future events.The city also says every vendor who posted the bond, whether for FresYes Fest or any other time, will be refunded.