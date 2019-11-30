Fresno non-profit raffles off Christmas trees worth over $1,000 to help survivors of human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 'Tis the season of giving.If you haven't put up your Christmas tree yet, you could win a fully decorated one while also helping survivors of human trafficking.Several trees displayed at River Park are being raffled off to combat human trafficking in the Central Valley."We know that globally human trafficking is the second-largest and fastest-growing international crime today and Fresno is not amiss to that," says Andrea ShabaglianShabaglian works for 'Made for Them.'She says on outreach nights, they come face to face with hundreds of people who are being sold in our communities.That is why her local organization is putting on this "Festival of Trees" fundraiser."We have different communities, businesses and leaders sponsor a tree and each tree is decorated in a specific theme and comes along with gifts and we raffle off the trees to the communities," she says.Donations from the 18 sponsored trees will help Made For Them build a new facility in downtown Fresno. It'll help human trafficking survivors and women and children receive services.Lisa Kucera brought her baby boy to look at the trees."They are gorgeous," she says.While she appreciates the different festive looks - she also recognizes how this will impact survivors."Recovery efforts and therapy is so important to human trafficking. Having all the counseling and support and safe facility is just so important," she says.Each tree and its gifts are valued at over $1,000.But a raffle ticket will only cost you $5.It's a small price you can pay - from now until December 16 - that down the line will make a huge impact.