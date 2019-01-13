CAMP FIRE

Fresno organizations sell tri-tip sandwiches to raise money for Camp Fire victims

Fresno organizations sell tri-tip sandwiches, raise money for fire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The people of Paradise are still struggling to put their lives back together after the Camp Fire.

But they will get a little boost this week from Fresno.

The "Knights of Columbus" and "Boy Scout Troop 223" grilled up about 50 tri-tips and sold sandwiches to raise money for victims of the worst fire in state history.

They filled up the parking lot of St. Anthony of Padua and even created a drive-through service along Maroa -- all in the name of helping the people of Paradise.

"They have been totally devastated by what has happened to them. It's an extreme tragedy. It's a horrible loss that they sustained and we're trying to do what we can to help them," said Mike Berdinella with Knights of Columbus.

Organizers are estimating they will raise about $5,000 to help fire victims.

The Knights of Columbus and other Catholic churches around Fresno are planning similar fundraisers for the coming months.

Nearly 14,000 homes were destroyed in the fire that started in early November.
