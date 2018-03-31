One Fresno Park has the opportunity to win a $20,000 grant through our parent company Disney.The 'Meet me at the Park' campaign kicks off on April 1st and three specific park projects are being considered for the contest.They include the Neighborhood Parks Program, Meet me at the Park for circuit sports or Fresno Recreation Outdoor Group (FROG).The contest ends on April 30th.Last year, the city of Fresno voted for Highway City Science Center to get $20,000.Voting starts on Sunday. Help us celebrate earth month at your local park by casting your vote