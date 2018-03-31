EARTH DAY

Fresno park has the opportunity to win a $20,000 grant

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno park has the opportunity to with a $20,000 grant. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One Fresno Park has the opportunity to win a $20,000 grant through our parent company Disney.

The 'Meet me at the Park' campaign kicks off on April 1st and three specific park projects are being considered for the contest.

They include the Neighborhood Parks Program, Meet me at the Park for circuit sports or Fresno Recreation Outdoor Group (FROG).

The contest ends on April 30th.

Last year, the city of Fresno voted for Highway City Science Center to get $20,000.

Voting starts on Sunday. Help us celebrate earth month at your local park by casting your vote here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsearth dayvoting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTH DAY
Watch the new trailer for Disneynature's 'Penguins'
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Chaffee Zoo holding a Party for the Planet for Earth Day
More earth day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News