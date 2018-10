EMBED >More News Videos The Fresno County Bike Coalition will have different energy stations around Fresno that people can drop by and refuel before they head off to work.

All month long people across the Central Valley are encouraged to ride their bikes as part of Bike Month. This Thursday is the Fresno Bike to Work Day.The Fresno County Bike Coalition will have different energy stations around Fresno that people can drop by and refuel before they head off to work.People can also register themselves or their teams for the million mile challenge and be entered to win a brand new bike.