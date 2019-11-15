Fresno Police build bridges with basketball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno Police officers took some time out of their day to play a little pickup basketball and build some bridges in central Fresno on Friday.The officers took to the court at the Ted C Wills Center to play some hoops with Vocations Plus Connections Inc., a Fresno group that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.The City's Parks and Recreation Department hosted the game. The partnership extends far beyond basketball.City of Fresno Public Works employee Shannon Mulhall tells Action News, "We like to do town hall meetings where we get around and talk about these kinds of issues, social events like this one, as well as an annual patriot's day event - recognizing individuals in uniform and helping to build that community and break down fear."Most of the officers who participate in the program are School Resource or Patrol officers.