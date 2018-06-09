Fresno Police Department organizes job fair in SW Fresno

The event took place in Southwest Fresno from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center.More than 20 employers like Amazon, the California Highway Patrol, and Zacky Farms were on hand conducting interviews."If you go online and you fill out a job application, you don't see that HR person face to face, so that's the hopes we brought today. Seeing them face to face so that they'll want to hire them," said Fresno Police Department Sgt. Brian Valles.Fresno Police partnered with West Fresno Resource Center to organize the job fair.