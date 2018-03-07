Fresno Police Department to formally celebrate the opening of new northwest substation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3185607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new substation is located in the Winepress Shopping Center on Shaw and Marks.

After years of planning, and some construction, the Fresno Police Department is finally having the grand opening for the new northwest district substation.The new substation is located in the Winepress Shopping Center on Shaw and Marks. It's 10,200 square feet-- that's 40-percent larger than the last location, but it doesn't stop there-- they will also have some of the latest technology. The new facility will also help officers reach the district better with improved response times.The grand opening is Wednesday at 1:00 PM, everyone is encouraged to join and take a tour of the new facility.