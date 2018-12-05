COMMUNITY

Fresno Police trade in badges for basketballs to take on the Street Saints in community game

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police officers traded in their badges for some basketball shorts Wednesday night during the "Nothing but Net" community basketball game.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police officers traded in their badges for some basketball shorts Wednesday night during the "Nothing but Net" community basketball game.

The boys in blue were dressed accordingly as they hit the court in Southwest Fresno to take on the Street Saints.

"This gives folks an opportunity to see our officers without a uniform. It allows them to see the human side of a police officer," said Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Department.

All donations that made the event possible will benefit the Police Activities League at Gaston Middle School next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno police departmentcommunityeventsbasketballFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Livingstone's reopens after two years, bringing back many familiar faces
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Local coffee shop creates special blend to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Livingstone's reopens after two years, bringing back many familiar faces
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
'Toys For Tots' collecting toys for 50,000 children in Fresno County
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing at-risk man from Visalia
Former federal judge recalls being appointed to position by President George H.W. Bush
UPS offers options to avoid porch pirates this holiday shopping season
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson tweets about parody trailer by local artists
Man crashes into two Sanger Police cruisers after leading officers on high-speed chase
Tulare County Supervisors approve Sequoia Gateway project near Visalia
Show More
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings
California faces recycling crisis after China tightens rules
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal, DoorDash driver arrested
More News