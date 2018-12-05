Fresno Police officers traded in their badges for some basketball shorts Wednesday night during the "Nothing but Net" community basketball game.The boys in blue were dressed accordingly as they hit the court in Southwest Fresno to take on the Street Saints."This gives folks an opportunity to see our officers without a uniform. It allows them to see the human side of a police officer," said Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Department.All donations that made the event possible will benefit the Police Activities League at Gaston Middle School next year.