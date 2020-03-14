Community & Events

Fresno preschoolers participate in Trike-A-Thon to raise money for kids with cancer

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids at Cross City Christian Preschool in northeast Fresno dressed up as superheroes for St. Jude and participated in Trike-A-Thon.

The students are three to five years old and raised money for kids at St. Jude who are going through cancer treatment.

Parents and staff cheered on the tiny heroes as they rode around a track at the school campus.

About 215 students joined in on the fun.

Directors say the kids are learning important lessons.

This is the sixth annual Trike-A-Thon at CrossCity preschool.

The goal was to raise $15,000.

Last year, they were able to donate $21,000 to St. Jude's to help families who are battling childhood cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Show More
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News