Fresno Rogue Festival 2019 kicks off this weekend

One of the largest independent performance arts festivals west of the Mississippi River kicks off on Friday right here in the Central Valley.
On Thursday, the performers got a chance to give audiences a small sample of what they'll be seeing in the days to come.
60 performers from across the country will be in the Tower District for the next ten days showcasing their talents for Central Valley audiences.
This is the 18th year of the performance festival.
Event organizers say audiences will see all types of entertainment - including live theatre, music, spoken word and magic!
