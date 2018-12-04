Fresno State looking for participants for 4th annual Baby Race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno State is looking for the Valley's fastest crawlers to participate in this weekend's Baby Race!
This is the fourth year of the fun event, which is part of the halftime show at the basketball game this Saturday.
It's billed as the largest baby race in the country, so there's always a lot of competition.
For this race, babies must be crawling, but not walking yet.
If your child is already walking Fresno State will also host the first-ever Toddler Trot, Saturday, December 22nd during the halftime show.
Toddlers must be under the age of 18 months.
If you would like to sign up your little one click here.