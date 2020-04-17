vintage days

Fresno State Vintage Days moves online during COVID-19 crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Vintage Days will be going completely online this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student-run three-day festival attracts about 50,000 people every year to enjoy craft booths, food vendors and performers.

But this year, organizers will be interacting with the community on its social media accounts for the event starting Friday and ending on Sunday.

There will be activities for kids and families with downloadable resources. The car show will be online too, with organizers asking for car enthusiasts to submit their photos.

The people's choice award will be announced on Sunday. To access the online version of Vintage Days, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno statecoronavirus californiacoronavirusvintage dayscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VINTAGE DAYS
Thousands spend their weekend at Fresno State Vintage Days
Valley Focus: Vintage Days For The Whole Family
Vintage Days at Fresno State wraps up
Vintage Days kicks off at Fresno State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Show More
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More TOP STORIES News