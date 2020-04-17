Fresno State Vintage Days moves online during COVID-19 crisis

The student-run three-day festival attracts about 50,000 people every year to enjoy craft booths, food vendors and performers.
But this year, organizers will be interacting with the community on its social media accounts for the event starting Friday and ending on Sunday.
Vintage Days is going virtual this weekend! Connect with @FSVintageDays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit the Vintage Days website at https://t.co/PIklPl8e1u to participate in the festivities! pic.twitter.com/7wTifK7jBI— MCJ Department (@FSMCJDept) April 16, 2020
There will be activities for kids and families with downloadable resources. The car show will be online too, with organizers asking for car enthusiasts to submit their photos.
The people's choice award will be announced on Sunday. To access the online version of Vintage Days, click here.