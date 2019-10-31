toys for tots

Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The organizers of annual Toys for Tots drive that helps thousands of Valley kids are in urgent need of a warehouse.

Every year, the Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.

Last year, in Fresno County alone, organizers were able to help more than 39,800 children and distributed nearly 54,000 toys.

But right now, local coordinators don't have a place to sort and organize all the donations.

In order to get all that work done in time for the holidays, Toys for Tots needs a warehouse that's at least 10,000 square feet.

"If we don't get a warehouse, we can't do this," says coordinator Jessica Montano. "I mean, we have to run it out of my garage and out of some storage containers. I don't have a safe place for my volunteers to use the restroom or have a break area."

This year, Toys for Tots hopes to collect and distribute some 50,000 toys to needy children in Fresno County who might not otherwise get anything for Christmas.

If you have a warehouse that you can offer up through the end of the year so volunteers can get this vital work done, please head to the "Fresno Toys For Tots" website.

Also, on the website, you can donate to this year's drive and mark your calendars, the ABC30 Toys for Tots marathon weekend starts Friday, December 6th at 5am and runs until Sunday, December 8th at 5 pm.
