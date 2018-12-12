SANTA CLAUS

Fresno Unified students get a special visit from Santa

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a special day at Kirk Elementary School in Fresno.

Cristina H. Davies
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a special day at Kirk Elementary School in Fresno.

Students got a special visit from Santa.

Paige Addington, who is a teacher on special assignment at the school, said they have over 400 student at the school and each one got a gift.

"I'm so happy for the kids. The kids here deserve it. We have the best students and they really do deserve this special moment," she explained.

Every student at the school wrote a letter to Santa as part of a contest.

Students asked for a wide variety of presents from toys to clothes.

"I have been good. I would love a bike and a toy car," Perseus Tisdale said while reading his letter to Santa.

"I wanted a piano and an LOL doll set," said second grader Jordyn Gongora.

This was made possible with the help of over nearly 400 community sponsors, including Teens that Care, former students and more.

"For use to have all these people come out and gift our children with amazing gifts; bikes, and toys and all kinds of clothes. It just warms our hearts. It just lets us know we are doing the right thing here at Kirk," Addington said.

Teachers and staff read each letter before it's handed off to the donor.

Addington mentioned it can be tough to reach the letters.

"From absolute joy to heartbreak. Some of our older kids just wanted a toy for their younger sibling, a coat, a pair of new socks and we had some kids that wanted gloves," she said.

She added that a generous donor also gifted each student at the school a jacket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssanta clausholidaychristmas
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA CLAUS
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
More santa claus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fresno music teacher donates clothes to students in need
Grizzly Fest sets dates for 2019. Here's when you can get tickets
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
Family doesn't let stolen decorations ruin Christmas Tree Lane walk night
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
California wants to tax your text messages
Violent crime in Fresno trends downward over the last month
Fresno music teacher donates clothes to students in need
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Fresno Police need help finding missing 16-year old boy
Show More
Stephen Curry says his moon landing comments were a joke
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
SPONSORED: Children First: Tips to avoid college debt
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
More News