Fresno Unified students get a special visit from Santa

It was a special day at Kirk Elementary School in Fresno.Students got a special visit from Santa.Paige Addington, who is a teacher on special assignment at the school, said they have over 400 student at the school and each one got a gift."I'm so happy for the kids. The kids here deserve it. We have the best students and they really do deserve this special moment," she explained.Every student at the school wrote a letter to Santa as part of a contest.Students asked for a wide variety of presents from toys to clothes."I have been good. I would love a bike and a toy car," Perseus Tisdale said while reading his letter to Santa."I wanted a piano and an LOL doll set," said second grader Jordyn Gongora.This was made possible with the help of over nearly 400 community sponsors, including Teens that Care, former students and more."For use to have all these people come out and gift our children with amazing gifts; bikes, and toys and all kinds of clothes. It just warms our hearts. It just lets us know we are doing the right thing here at Kirk," Addington said.Teachers and staff read each letter before it's handed off to the donor.Addington mentioned it can be tough to reach the letters."From absolute joy to heartbreak. Some of our older kids just wanted a toy for their younger sibling, a coat, a pair of new socks and we had some kids that wanted gloves," she said.She added that a generous donor also gifted each student at the school a jacket.