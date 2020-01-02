Fresno Woman Marches in the Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The start of 2020 means it's also time for the 131st annual Rose Parade in Pasadena.There were 39 floral-decorated floats, 20 marching bands, a number of horses and plenty of dancing in the streets along the 5-and-a-half mile route this morning.The theme for this year's parade was "The Power of Hope" and one Fresno woman was honored in the parade for giving hope to another.Regina Tanner donated her kidney three years ago, during a time her husband was in need of a kidney.Tanner donated to a complete stranger, setting off a chain reaction which led to nine people receiving kidneys, including her husband.The Tanners are now celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.