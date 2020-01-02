Community & Events

Fresno Woman Marches in the Rose Parade

By Scott Greunwald
PASADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The start of 2020 means it's also time for the 131st annual Rose Parade in Pasadena.
There were 39 floral-decorated floats, 20 marching bands, a number of horses and plenty of dancing in the streets along the 5-and-a-half mile route this morning.

The theme for this year's parade was "The Power of Hope" and one Fresno woman was honored in the parade for giving hope to another.
Regina Tanner donated her kidney three years ago, during a time her husband was in need of a kidney.

Tanner donated to a complete stranger, setting off a chain reaction which led to nine people receiving kidneys, including her husband.
The Tanners are now celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadena
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Dog put down after being thrown from stolen vehicle
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Members of Hmong community feel relief after arrests made in Fresno mass shooting
Show More
Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting
Families of November mass shooting victims react to arrests
Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
More TOP STORIES News