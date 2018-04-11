Fresno's Iris Society gearing up for annual showcase at Sierra Vista Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3327653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People are encouraged to come out and enjoy the show, and if you're an iris enthusiast than this is your time to shine.

Wake up and smell the roses-- or irises in this case. Non-profit The Fresno Iris Society is holding their 47th annual showcase this weekend.People are encouraged to come out and enjoy the show, and if you're an iris enthusiast than this is your time to shine.The show is also accepting flowers for their competition portion. Potted irises will also be on sale.The show will take place at the Sierra Vista Mall this Saturday at noon. If you want to compete, you will have to be there between seven and nine-thirty in the morning.