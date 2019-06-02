pride parade

Fresno's LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month with annual Rainbow Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's LGBTQ community is living proudly.

The 29th annual Rainbow Pride festival took over the streets of the Tower District Saturday morning celebrating inclusion and the humanity of the community.

The parade has grown bigger and better since its inaugural year.

"It was a lot different. The parade was about 10 minutes long. We had some naysayers on the sidelines," said Zoyer Zyndel. "I haven't seen any of those here, so I can see Fresno was evolved and has become a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ community."

The parade included several floats, community groups, and churches in the theme of "Together in Pride."

After the parade, a festival took over the Tower with booths for food, education, dancing, and beer.

In all, about 5,000 people visited the festival.
