Fresno's newest brewery - Zack's - ready for downtown opening

Zack's Brewing took over a historic building on Fulton and they're throwing a party starting at noon.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno's newest downtown brewery has its grand opening later on Saturday.

Zack's Brewing took over a historic building on Fulton and they're throwing a party starting at noon -- with four food vendors, two bands, and a photo booth.

But the star of the show is the beer -- whether it's the Chocotaso or the All Gouda porter.

The famous Fresno blogger "the Fresnan" is calling this the biggest day for craft beer in Fresno because of Zack's opening and Rush Day at Tioga Sequoia, where a lot of people are already lined up for the brewery's latest coffee stout.
