FresYes Fest kicks off this weekend celebrating all things Fresno

Thousands will make their way downtown for FresYes Fest and this year's event is expanding.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready! Fresno's biggest block party is taking place this weekend.

Thousands will make their way downtown for FresYes Fest and this year's event is expanding.

The block party will be on Fulton Street, from Kern to Mono Street.

They'll also have two pop up parties.

FresYes was created to highlight everything that makes residents proud to call Fresno home.

It's all about local - featuring vendors, food trucks, brews, and live bands.

Last year Tioga Sequoia Brewery hosted around 13,000 people and this year they expect an even bigger turnout.

"For someone coming for the first time don't just come to the festival, come for the festival but enjoy all the other things we celebrate in downtown, shops vendors restaurants bars and other breweries as well to participate in," said Mike Cruz.

FresYes fest is taking place this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is free.
