Fun and free events at the Big Fresno Fair

This year the fair is celebrating 135 years and even though it's been going on for decades each year they bring you something new to experience.Some of the fun, free events include The Nerveless Nock's Stunt show where one of the prime attractions is a motorcycle rider in a steel ball.Then there's Kid's town with the new "Let's Play" exhibit featuring several life-size games perfect for the kids and even adults.The goal is to always have something new."We start planning over a year in advance, we've already started looking at shows for next year, so we love to bring in these big shows and we go to different conferences and conventions and look for things that haven't been here before," said Lauri King, deputy manager.