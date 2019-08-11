Future airmen give back, plant trees in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A handful of future air force members spent Saturday afternoon giving back to their community planting trees in southeast Fresno.Those who participated are part of the Air Force's delayed entry program."It's very important for us especially in the process of going into the Air Force, we want to give back as we wait to leave, so this would be a perfect opportunity for us ongoing as well for others coming into the military," said Shaquela Williams.The group is waiting to go to basic training in October to begin their military careers.