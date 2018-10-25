COMMUNITY

Gaston Middle School fighting hunger on campus with food pantry

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look inside Gaston Middle School's Food Pantry and it looks like any other hallway on campus, but open the cabinets and you'll see that's it's much more. It's one of only tw

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Take a look inside Gaston Middle School's Food Pantry and it looks like any other hallway on campus, but open the cabinets and you'll see that's it's much more. It's one of only two in all of Fresno Unified.

"We want to make sure our students have the right resources not just education resources, but resources like this that will help them," said Lisa Nichols, Gaston Middle School Vice Principal.

Shelves are stocked with beans, canned food and toiletries, all funded by a grant through the Central California Food Bank. Once a month they'll hand out bags of food to students. Families of four or more can pick up two. Nichols said if a student is in need, they can get food sooner.

"We have students that come from home situations where they may not have food in the home or they come to school and they are missing a meal," she said. "We want to be able to be a part of creating healthy families and healthy students."

The pantry is run by students, like seventh grader Aryianna Baity, she's a food pantry assistant. She helps stock shelves, bag food and everything in between

"Unpack food, we recently packed food yesterday," said Baity. "We choose what food goes in each bag."

She had to apply and then interview for the position. In the end, she'll earn a letter of recommendation for her work, but that wasn't Baity's motivation.

"It makes me feel like I can do something different, like help people besides just knowing that something is wrong and you just sit there," she said.

The grant will only stock their shelves for a year, afterwards, it's up to the school to sustain the program. Now they're on the lookout for that help. Gaston's first distribution is this Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfooddonationsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Second community meeting to held tonight to discuss post-Ferguson Fire updates
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
Local organization hosts supportive services event for Valley veterans
Group committed to revitalizing downtown Merced
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert for congressional candidate Andrew Janz
Two new restaurants opening up in North Fresno
South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Battle brewing in Fresno to pass measure on taxing marijuana for medicinal purposes
Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker
Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert for congressional candidate Andrew Janz
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Show More
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mega Millions ticket seller plans to share bonus
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
More News