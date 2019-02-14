ABC30 COMMUNITY

Get intimate with chocolate, or rock with Dierks Bentley this weekend

Have you made weekend plans yet? If not, we have some ideas for you.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Don't let a little rain put a damper on your weekend.

Whether you want to sip on mimosas with your gal pals or go on a chocolatey run, we'll help you find something sweet to do.

Rock to country star Dierks Bentley

Country star Dierks Bentley is coming to Fresno this Friday for his Burning Man tour.

Opening up for him is Jon Pardi.

Ticket prices vary.

The show starts at 7.

Get intimate with chocolate

Have you ever wondered how chocolate is made?

Well now is your chance. Join Raphio Chocolate this Saturday for a guided tour where you will touch, smell and taste the chocolate. Plus, see the aged chocolate blocks and sample various single origin chocolate bars.

At the end of the tour, you will be happy to find out what real chocolate is, so You can say: "I know my chocolate."

Tickets start at $12.

Run for chocolate

This Saturday will be your sweetest weekend yet.

Head to Woodward Park for the Chocolicious Run.

When you sign up you get a long-sleeve running shirt, a medal, and a Chocolicious Dipping bowl.

Brunch with friends

Continue celebrating Valentine's Day with brunch this Saturday at Common Space in Fresno.

Sip on mimosas while hanging with your friends.

Waffalicious is serving up food.

Proceeds from the mimosas will go directly to common space to help run programs.

Learn about coffee

Coffee lovers, get a peek inside Lanna Coffee this Saturday.

You'll get a look at how roasting works and the process the coffee goes through to get into your cup.

They will also be cupping coffee and sharing all the intricate details into evaluating coffee like a pro.

Lanna Foundation will be selling hand-made textiles from the Women's Co-Op in Thailand.
