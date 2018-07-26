Get ready foodies Fresno Food Expo is about to bring what California has to offer to your taste buds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3827462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the best food and beverages California businesses have to offer are coming together at this years Fresno Food Expo.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3827219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the best food and beverages California businesses have to offer are coming together at this years Fresno Food Expo.

Hungry and thirsty buyers came ready to try the bounty of the Valley and California at the annual Fresno Food Expo. Several craft brewers were there to introduce them to new beverages."This year our Hard Lemonade is new. We decided to go for something crisp and refreshing for these hot summer months," said Dan Riley or Riley's Brewing Owner.Valley business owner Damon Miller with the Chicken Shack in Hanford and Downtown Fresno attended the event."We're out here today to look for new ideas or new products to help to add to our lineup of stuff. Maybe some sauces or beer."There are dozens of unique products out on the floor including Raisels from the National Raisin company out of Fowler. They're raisins coated with chile limon pineapple, a little sweet tangy and spicyAnother trend this year is products focused on health."Food is medicine, and I feel like now more than anything people are remembering that," said Meredith Cochran of the Osso Good Company.The Osso Good Company sells Bone broth and soups and will soon produce it from their Fresno facility."Bone broth is essentially bones, meat, vegetables, herbs simmered in a little bit of water for a long period of time because you can't bite into a bone and digest it. By simmering it you're able to draw out the nutrients," said Cochran.If you are looking for a sweet treat try chocolate covered figs called Figamajigs."We're hoping that people will enjoy it and we can have a new item on the shelves," said Gary Jue, President Valley Fig Growers.Wawona Frozen foods also introduced their new cheesecake in a portion size.Over 130 businesses are a part of this year's expo. The event is also getting a new name."We are now the California Food Expo going forward. Really, we were on to such a great thing highlighting all these products, food, and beverage that comes from the San Joaquin Valley. Really we are at the heart of it all, when reality California is the most productive and diverse food state in the nation if not the world," said Fresno Food Expo Manager Amy Fuentes.People can take part in all the fun by attending Expolicious Thursday evening. Tickets are $50 per person and the event starts at five.